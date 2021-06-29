Bring Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale back – Sista Afia pleads with VGMA organisers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Ghanaian female musician Francisca Gawugah popularly known as Sista Afia has pleaded with the board or the Vodafone music awards to reconsider bringing dancehall musicians, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale back to the award scheme.



According to the adorable musician, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale‘s presence was missed during this year’s event.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt in an exclusive interview on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus 101.9 Fm, the songstress begged the organizers of the prestigious award to pardon both musicians and include them in next year’s event.



