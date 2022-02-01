Bright of Buk Bak fame advises struggling comeback artistes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The sole surviving member of the Buk Bak music group, Prince Bright, has advised ‘comeback’ artistes to study the trends in the music scene before trying to fit in.



According to the singer in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, ‘comeback’ artistes should go back to the drawing board, work hard and study the current music trends in music to understand what the people want.



“I see a lot of musicians who have tasted fame before and trying so much to fit into the current music scene but are unable to do so, things are just not working for them. Sometimes, we just have to study the current music trend and give the people what they want,” he shared.



Meanwhile, Prince Bright has pointed out that some of his mates still do music in the same old fashion while forgetting their fans have moved on due to the changes in music trends.



“You see, some of my colleagues still stick to the old ways of doing things and fail anytime they come back. They forget people who used to enjoy their music have different taste in music now and as such their new cravings should be satisfied,” he added.



Prince Bright last year rated himself as one of top five male vocalists in Ghana.



The musician in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) Entertainment, explained that he will always find his name in the top five male vocalists because of the songs and choruses he serves Ghanaians.



Three months after this interview, YFM’s Konkonsa Kester on the ‘Weekend Rush’ show enquired from the musician his list of top male vocalists in the country.



The music legend listing his top male vocalists stated: “I’m feeling KiDi, King Promise, Krymi, Offei, Mr. Drew, Kuami Eugene, Mufasa…these guys can sing, I am telling you”.