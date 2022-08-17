Bridget Otoo's 'horrible video' post which has sparked controversy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

A post by broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has caught the attention of netizens who claim that she was displeased by the action of an invited guest at her wedding.



Bridget on Saturday, August 13, tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh, in a private ceremony at Sekondi.



Friends, including Serwaa Amihere and Lydia Forson, shared first-hand visuals from the ceremony with Serwaa taking to her official Snapchat account to give followers multiple videos of the couple with one that witnessed the groom shying away from the bride's kiss.



There has been a series of posts from Bridget after her wedding. However, a particular tweet that has caught the attention of social media users is one that witnessed the news anchor questioning the loyalty of friends who pretend to like you.



"Would you consider someone a friend if they deliberately posted a horrible video of you for people to insult, attack and ruin your day? Not one but multiple videos?"



It is unclear whether her post is linked to her wedding but observers who have been keenly following this development strongly believe that some friends have stepped on the toes of the broadcaster.



In a separate tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "Sometimes you know someone is a bad person but you still make excuses for them until they hurt you real bad, then you stop making excuses and face the ugly truth!"



Meanwhile, Bridget Otoo has in a tweet touted the virtues of Lydia Forson, saying 'everyone needs a Lydia Forson in their life'. The kind of friendship that isn’t for show, not for likes and plastic smile for SM. The kind of friend that would show up! Show up in every aspect of your life. I’m proud to call you a sister. I love you so so much. Thank You."



The post made on August 15, 2022, captured scenes from the wedding with Lydia Forson either cheerfully interacting with the bride or taking pictures of the epic moment while another photograph documented the quality time they spent in a pool in the Western Region.



Sometimes you know someone is a bad person but you still make excuses for them until they hurt you real bad, then you stop making excuses and face the ugly truth! ???????????????? — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) August 16, 2022

