Bridget Otoo reacts to commercial drivers strike

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commercial drivers go on strike in Accra



Bridget Otoo comments on strike by drivers



Ashaiman lorry park turned into a foot pitch



Workers and students woke up today to a hectic and stressful condition of getting to their various locations because drivers decided to go on a strike.



Many celebrities have reacted to the decision that was taken by the drivers and the effect it is having on passengers.



One of such personalities is Bridget Otoo who took to Twitter to complain about the situation.



“Passengers are stranded! Private drivers with the privilege of owning a car should quit this issue of “the road is traffic-free so we should ban trotro” millions use trotro, millions won’t get to work or do their business as a result”, she tweeted.



Some fans have shared their reactions to the post shared by the journalist.



Thousands of passengers are stranded in Accra due to the impartial sit-down strike by commercial drivers.



