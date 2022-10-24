Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account

Entertainment of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The error of sending GH¢30,000 to a customer has landed a young, female Mobile Money operator within the four walls of the Nsawam Females prison.



Gifty Tetteh was thrown into jail after she could not cough up an amount of GH¢30,000 she mistakenly sent to a customer instead of GH¢3,000.



An oversight perhaps, but that could not convince the judge enough as Gifty painfully recounted how she was given a two and a half years sentence.



That wasn’t all, the judge also instructed that she produce the GH¢30,000 to her boss right after serving her jail term.



Narrating the story behind her ordeal, the 27-year-old young lady stated that her boss, whom she worked with for a period of five years, ordered for her arrest.



Gifty, who used to operate at Afariwa, within the Tema Golf City around the time, said all efforts to retrieve the money from the ‘lucky account’ proved futile.



“I was in the shop one day and someone wanted to send money, GH¢3,000. Mistakenly, I sent more than that. That is GH¢30,000. We called and called the person didn’t pick up. That was my first time setting my eyes on the sender. I had not seen him before. He is not even my customer. There were people in a long queue so I was under pressure.



"We called the MTN customer care line and we were informed that the recipient had withdrawn the money. The next day my boss took me to the MTN office but still nothing came out of it. Initially, my family and I pleaded that I worked to refund the money. I started paying GH¢1000 a month for four months. The fifth month, I paid GH¢800 and that was when he said he wouldn’t accept such an arrangement.



“So my boss reported to the police to come and arrest me. I was sentenced to two and a half years in prison and when I return, I will have to pay the GH¢30,000,” she stated in an interview with Crime Check Foundation on the day of her release.



Reacting to the incident on Twitter, outspoken media personality, Bridget Otoo has labeled as unfair the boss’s decision to arrest his salesgirl.



Bridget recalled a similar situation that transpired in her line of business but stated that the thought of arresting her salesgirl never crossed her mind.



“The person will pay for the rest of their lives. I don’t know why they jailed her. When my ex-salesgirl mistakenly sent 5,000 to someone. I took the loss. It’s painful as business people but we need to do better. You could have asked her to work and pay!” she wrote on Twitter.



Read the post and watch the video below:









The person will pay for the rest of their lives. I don’t know why they jailed her. When my ex-sales girl mistakenly sent 5,000 to someone. I took the loss. It’s painful as business people but we need to do better. You could have asked her to work and pay! https://t.co/AEqKdmLqgZ — JM (@Bridget_Otoo) October 24, 2022

EB/EA