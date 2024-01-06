Bridget Otoo reacts to Berla Mundi’s marriage

Ghanaian media personality, Bridget Otoo, has reacted to the reports of her colleague in the media space, Berla Mundi, tying the knot with David Tabi in a private wedding session.



In reaction to the news, Bridget Otoo indicated that it was good for Berla Mundi to marry at this stage in her life and wished her the very best in her new home.



The media personality who married not too long ago noted that Berla Mundi’s decision not to allow mobile phones to the premises of the wedding ceremony was a good move.



She explained that the measure allowed her to curtail any sort of social media circulation which could have ruined her plans of shielding the ceremony from the public eye.



“Omg! Berla!!!!!! This is such good news…. Congratulations. I’m so happy and proud. I’m glad she did [restricting phones], people you expect to know better will ruin your day …” she wrote on her X page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



This comes after Berla Mundi tied the knot with David Tabi in a private wedding ceremony.



It was reported that persons who attended the events were not allowed to enter the premises with their mobile phones to avoid the circulation of pictures and videos on social media.



The images from the ceremony are rare online which has triggered mixed reactions from the public.



