Bridget Otoo exposed on Twitter

Screenshots of Bridget Otoo blasting Twitter users surface online



Twitter users leak old tweets of Bridget Otoo bullying individuals on social media



Bridget Otoo’s old tweets spark controversies on Twitter



Screenshots of Ghanaian journalist, Bridget Otoo, cursing out some Twitter users in their inbox have surfaced online.



The posts capture Bridget Otoo aggressively using some unprintable words on some individuals who criticized her on the Twitter timeline.



These persons exposed the journalist after she condemned a blogger who once cyberbullied her on Twitter.



One can recall that a young journalist named Albert was attacked and embarrassed by Briget Otoo, Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere at GHOne’s ‘TheNextTVStar’ auditions due to cyberbullying.



The young man while narrating his ordeal disclosed how he was nearly battered at the GHOne premises after he was harassed by the three media personalities indoors.



Fast Forward, Albert is said to have lost his job at GHBase where he was employed as a journalist.



But carefully analysing Albert’s woes, some Twitter users have described as unfair the way Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere handled the issue.



According to them, Briget Otoo in particular, is equally a bully and as such has no moral right to condemn the blogger.



To support their claims, they dug out old tweets of Bridget Otoo bullying other social media users who crossed her path.



Read the tweets below



























Wei she bi celebrity? Is she not hypocrite? pic.twitter.com/cgAZp1iLzE — JUST BANKU???? (@__branath) November 15, 2021

Apparently this is Bridget Otoo insulting people directly in their dm and then block you afterwards.@Serwaa_Amihere and the "gang" how do you expect people to respect you if you do this? pic.twitter.com/EV6Uzxgbg1 — Nungua Eminem ???? (@nunguaeminem) November 15, 2021

There’s no difference between you Bridget Otoo and Bongo pic.twitter.com/bjvhYQJE9c — ????????Pappy Baggio???????????????????????? (@PappyBaggio100) November 14, 2021

So somebody dey wey dey like Bridget Otoo?

Them mention ein name for taxi inside the driver vex saaa ???? — ????????????????, (@nakwaati) November 16, 2021

Kelvin Taylor did it well with Nana Aba, Serwaa and Bridget Otoo. But saying “Sheldon ti s3 Maame oo denden” really tear me ???????????????????? — Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) November 16, 2021

Chale Efia odo bi brave pass????????. She dey call Nana Aba, Serwah Amihere, Bridget Otoo Hypocrites.????. Check thread for full video. — kvng baff ???????? (@kvng_baff) November 16, 2021

ebi you people wey you go see Bridget Otoo as celebrity kai — desmondddd (@believe_desmond) November 16, 2021

3ny3 Ghana celebrity tag na ay3fu aa anka bridget otoo afia schwar how dey go be called celebrities ? tueh — EloRm???????????????? (@bbtelormfcb) November 15, 2021

If Bongo Ideas had dragged Bridget Otoo I wouldn’t be sorry one bit. Madam has been disrespecting politicians for clout — Kumasi Sarkodie???? (@KumasiSarkodie_) November 14, 2021

Show wey Bridget Otoo dey tap there some, I’ll simply leave and feed on grass… — JUST BANKU???? (@__branath) November 15, 2021