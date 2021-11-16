You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 16Article 1403179

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Bridget Otoo exposed on Twitter

Bridget Otoo is an outspoken media personality Bridget Otoo is an outspoken media personality

Screenshots of Ghanaian journalist, Bridget Otoo, cursing out some Twitter users in their inbox have surfaced online.

The posts capture Bridget Otoo aggressively using some unprintable words on some individuals who criticized her on the Twitter timeline.

These persons exposed the journalist after she condemned a blogger who once cyberbullied her on Twitter.

One can recall that a young journalist named Albert was attacked and embarrassed by Briget Otoo, Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere at GHOne’s ‘TheNextTVStar’ auditions due to cyberbullying.

The young man while narrating his ordeal disclosed how he was nearly battered at the GHOne premises after he was harassed by the three media personalities indoors.

Fast Forward, Albert is said to have lost his job at GHBase where he was employed as a journalist.

But carefully analysing Albert’s woes, some Twitter users have described as unfair the way Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere handled the issue.

According to them, Briget Otoo in particular, is equally a bully and as such has no moral right to condemn the blogger.

To support their claims, they dug out old tweets of Bridget Otoo bullying other social media users who crossed her path.

Read the tweets below