Bridget Otoo defends minority for walking out after reading of E-Levy Bill

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Government passes E-Levy Bill



Bridget Otoo explains why minority’s take wouldn't have helped E-Levy



Bridget Otoo shares view on E-Levy



Broadcast journalist and social commentator Bridget Otoo has defended the minority’s action of walking out of parliament when the E-levy was read in parliament on March 29, 2022.



In a submission made by the Metro TV anchor on her official Twitter account, she said if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ministers of Parliament had stayed in their seats, it wouldn't have changed anything.



Bridget in her statement explained that the ruling party had re-introduced a bill under the Certificate of Urgency which meant the minimum number of people that a committee needs in order to carry out its business officially wasn't needed if the NDC was present or not.



“If NDC MPs had stayed, you people would have said they were part of the people who passed e-levy! The government Re-introduced the bill under the certificate of urgency which meant no quorum was needed so the NDC MP’s presence would have been useless,” she said.



After months of back and forths in parliament with regard to the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), parliament has passed the bill.



This was after the House considered the bill after its third reading, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, in the seat.



Earlier, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout right before the question was put before the house to pass the second reading.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5% E-Levy bill to advance its passing into law.



