Brenya to represent Ghana at ‘Iconik by One Viktory’ show in France

Music of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

Award-winning Ghanaian highlife musician Brenya will, on June 18, 2022, represent Ghana at the coveted Iconik show organised by One Viktory in Paris, France.



In an interview with the event organizers, they said: “The event is a fashion show, conference, and a musical concert, and we are excited to have Brenya perform for our audience.”



Speaking on his scheduled debut performance in France, Brenya said the Paris show comes as a great opportunity for him to showcase to the world what he is capable of as a musician.



“Iconik by One Viktory is an event that will showcase everything I stand for as an artist. The music, the promotion of positivity, and the culture of being fashionable and mingling with like-minded folks.



“This isn't my first time working with One Viktory, and as it was the last time, I'm confident Iconik will be a memorable event. I can't wait to go out there and spread the message of positivity, self-confidence, and love,” he said.



One Viktory is a media, event, culture, and fashion company located in New York (USA), Brazzaville, and Pointe Noire (Congo). The company has a long-standing relationship with Brenya. In 2019, they commissioned him to compose the theme song for the company titled ‘Be The One’.