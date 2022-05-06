‘Breaking the internet feels good, I won’t lie – Yul Edochie brags

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is an undisputed fact that popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has been stuck in the headlines for a while now.



Yul has had his name flying across local and foreign media for some reasons which many have tagged as negative and it appears he likes every bit of it.



The popular actor incurred public wrath after he boldly confessed to having a son with his side chic and making her his second wife.



Tensions heightened and Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin, have since been dragged on social media for two weeks straight.



Earlier in an Instagram live session with Paul Okoye, Yul pleaded with critics to tone down on the attacks fired at him as he believes that people aren’t abreast with his reasons for marrying a second wife.



“People are talking about something that they don’t know the root of. There is always a reason for something and they don’t know the root. Everybody who is shouting and insulting me don’t live in my house. Nobody has asked what the issue is. As a man, you don’t say everything in public, you just protect your family. I’d rather take all the heat, because they will never understand. But I understand their pain,” he earlier stated.



But in a switch, the actor has claimed that it actually feels good to be the most-talked-about.



“I no go lie. It feels good breaking the internet. Most talked-about man on the planet for 2-weeks in a row! E sweet sha,” he wrote on his Instastories.



However, a glance through Yul’s Instagram page which currently has over two million followers proves that he is making gains from the entire buzz.



Taking advantage of the viewership on his page, Yul has been cashing out by advertising several products and services online.



