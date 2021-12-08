Brand positioning determines your commercial value – Empress Gifty to gospel musicians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian gospel musician and fashionista, Empress Gifty Adorye Oppong popularly known as Empress Gifty, has advised her colleagues to position themselves rightly to avoid being taken advantage of in the music industry.



Although she considers their line of work a ministry and dedication to God, she insists that artistes need to focus on branding themselves and polishing their gifts to a certain level to prevent them from becoming archaic.



She noted that artists who are mostly taken advantage of are those who have not in much thought into personal branding.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, she said, “Everyone in business needs to brand themselves to avoid disappointment and this includes gospel artistes.”



She emphasized that artists at some point will have to value their third-given given gifts because they will be held accountable for the gift they have.



“Valuing your gift includes the appearance of the artiste, the content of the song, making the people working for you comfortable, and everything else that will help you do what God has called you to do effectively and efficiently. If you do not do all these, you will keep being cheated by others,” she said.



She emphatically stated that she is beyond the era of playing shows for free. “At this point in my life and career, if you do not pay me for my services, I will either refuse to perform at the show or come at my own time.”



She explained that although her gift from God is for free, she has a team with whom she works and they have to get paid.



She advised gospel musicians to find themselves a good team, “sit and plan with them else you will always be left behind. Don’t just come in that someone has done something so I’m also going to do the same. People will keep taking you for granted if you don’t brand and position yourself in a good position.”