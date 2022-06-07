Brad Pitt sues ex-wife, Angelina Jolie for selling a Vineyard they co-owned

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a Vineyard they both owned.



In 2008, the couple before their marriage bought the controlling interest in the Chateau Miraval SA, a French company that was made up of a home and a vineyard in the South of France.



According to Pitt, the couple upon purchase of the land agreed to not sell their stakes without the approval of the other, however, Jolie flouted this agreement when she sold her share to a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer owned and controlled by a Russian billionaire, Yuri Shefler.



Pitt believes that the move by his ex-wife was meant to inflict harm on him as the sale contributed to a “hostile” takeover of the wine business that the actor had built and made lucrative over the years.



“Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” according to the documents, Jolie knew that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.” Pitt’s lawyers revealed this in a document filed to the court and obtained by the PA news agency.



Pitt’s lawyers added that the actor believes Shefler had become wealthy and famous through shady business deals and dubious professional associations and as such, a partnership with him would jeopardize the good name and brand of Brad Pitt.



The Miravel estate and vineyard is located in the south-eastern part of France in the village of Correns. It was bought by the couple for an amount of 25 million euros (£21.3m). Pitt contributed 60% of the buying price and Jolie paid for the remaining 40%.



The couple separated in 2016 after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce.