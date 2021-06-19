Bra Charles of YOLO TV fame snatched my girlfriend - Amerado reveals

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has talked about his broken heart experience.



The ‘Yeete Nsem’ composer disclosed in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Onua TV how his first girlfriend broke his heart.



He told Captain Smart that a broken heart is even painful than when a relative dies.



Amerado recalled he couldn’t eat—and his mother teased him with that.



The talented rapper revealed his girlfriend broke up with him because of Bra Charles (Drogba) of YOLO TV series.



According to him, the way the girl told him she wants to quit the relationship was not the best.



After a back and forth about the breakup, the rapper said he sadly moved on.



He indicated that having a dreadlock is a result of his broken heart experience—because the hair would remember him about his hustle in life.



Watch how he narrated his broken heart experience in the video below.



