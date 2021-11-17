Both Jesus Christ and Mohammed are the way to heaven – Kumchacha

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has said both Jesus Christ of Christendom and Prophet Mohammed of Islam, are the way to heaven.



Prophet Kumchacha made the assertion in an interview on CTV’s "Which is Which" show hosted by gospel musician Sir Solomon.



He said Jesus’ declaration in John 14:6 that: "I am the way, the truth and the life and that ‘No one comes to the Father except through me", is a proclamation for only Christians.



In his interpretation, that edict does not cover believers of other faiths such as Islam, since, according to him, there are many routes to get to the same destination.



He said the belief by Muslims that they can enter heaven by following their holy prophet is just as valid as Christians believing they can make heaven by following Jesus Christ.



“The road to heaven is like going to Kumasi: there can never be just one road”, he demonstrated.