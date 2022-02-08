Bosom P-Yung ready to take over with new music project

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Bosom P-Yung says he feels optimistic about his new music project title "Bosom Huma" set to be released in the coming months.



According to the "Atta Adwoa" hitmaker, the title of project "Bosom Huma" emanated from verses of his religion and would feature a top United Kingdom-based artiste, a Nigerian artiste and other well-known Ghanaian musicians.



"My fans and believers should expect something sizzling from me in the coming months. I am about to step up to the next level with some top collaborations from all over the world," Bosom P-Yung told GNA Entertainment in an interview.



The sensational performer also stated that he was ready to explore new styles especially with the 'minimal' attention he had received over the past months.



"Even though I have not received much attention from Ghanaians as I wanted, it has further pushed me to do better with my craft because my style is new and it will take some time for Ghanaians to adapt.



He added that despite the little attention he was exploring new styles musically to appeal to the masses most of whom enjoy his music.