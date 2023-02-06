You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 06Article 1709288

Music of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: Bosheba

Bosheba out with new single titled ‘Redemption song’

Ghanaian singer, Bosheba de Shyne, has released his latest single titled, ‘Redemption song’.

The song seeks to highlight the everyday struggles and at the same motivate the Ghanaian youth to push harder in their quest for success.

The track which has been touted as a ‘street anthem’ was accompanied by some visuals which capture the ghetto setting.

It tells the story of how a struggling man persisted in the quest to succeed despite being turned down several times.

It also throws the spotlight on how the basic necessities of life such as food and so on are somewhat a luxury to some ghetto youth while encouraging them that everything will be alright.

Other parts of the song capture a call on God to rescue and come to the aid of every struggling Ghanaian.

Watch the video below:



https://mipromo.ffm.to/boshebadeshyne-redemptionsong

