'Born again' Moesha unveils new name

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Bodoung has revealed that henceforth, no one should refer to her as Moesha but rather 'Maurecia'.



In an Instagram live video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the popular actress revealed that God has been so good to her that she wants to share the goodness of God with a testimony at the Revelation Church on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



According to Moesha, she has decided to do away with her popular brand name since she is now a new creature.



On her part, model and entrepreneur, Victoria Micheals who labeled Moesha as a ‘Sister in Christ’ revealed that the ‘Testimony Sunday’ will be glorious and impactful.



She also entreated all and sundry to be at the Revelation Church to see the glory of the Lord.



