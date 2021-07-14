Born again Moesha needs new set of friends – Counsellor Adofoli

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

• Moesha has been advised to cut off old friends



• According to Counsellor Adofoli she needs a better support system



• He believes that old friends may have a bad influence on the born again actress



The Bible in 2 Corinthians 5:17 reads, “This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun.”



When one accepts Christ, he or she becomes a new creation. This requires that they put behind them all the things that hold them back in their new phase.



On the above quotation, one of Ghana’s renowned Counsellors, Frank Edem Adofoli, has admonished born again actress, Moesha Budoung, to cut ties with friends whom she used to roll with in the past.



The actress has been in the news following her decision to rededicate her life to Christ Jesus. The former slay queen who has admitted to dating married men for money and also introducing ladies to men has asked Ghanaians to forgive her.



To this, Counsellor Adofoli in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb has explained the need for Moesha to now attach herself with persons who are sure to be of assistance in her new journey with Christ.



“If she has friends who are her support system, talk to her, then there won't be the need to go to the hospital as at now. She needs a new set of friends and people around who believe whatever she is saying. Listen to her and share her own frustration, accommodate her, comfort her. This is very crucial and important in her life now, if she is feeling all alone now that she’s born again, the friends whom she is used to, the contact she’s used to are not born again. Getting in touch will compel her to do what she’s not expected to do.



Mr Adofoli added, “Those people she was visiting the nightclub with will influence her life. If I’m used to going to the club with you and all of a sudden you say you’ve found Christ so you don’t go to the nightclub, if you call me and I am there, will you come to see me there (nightclub)… they have not found the Christ you have found… there’s going to be a conflict so it will be better to get a new family who believes in what she believes in and going through.



“She needs a support system to grow her to be able to stand on her own. The support system is crucial at this point… there is pressure coming from friends, customers and people who she does whatever she does with. They will also be calling and trying to get in touch with her… it will be very overwhelming if she has no friends."



