You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 18Article 1806632

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Bola Ray’s Empire Entertainment inks music partnerships deal with Ubuntu Enterprises LLC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

CEO of Empire Entertainment Bola Ray and Carl Shackleton, CEO/President of Ubuntu Enterprises LLC CEO of Empire Entertainment Bola Ray and Carl Shackleton, CEO/President of Ubuntu Enterprises LLC

Ghanaian-owned music label, Empire Entertainment has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Ubuntu Enterprises LLC., two influential entities in the radio/music industry.

This collaboration aims to elevate the music landscape and deliver unique experiences to fans around the world.

The partnership between Empire Entertainment and Ubuntu Enterprises LLC. brings together their respective strengths, resources, and expertise to foster innovation and create compelling opportunities for both artists and music enthusiasts. This collaboration is a testament to their shared vision of pushing boundaries and redefining the music industry.

Nat Kwabena Anokye-Adisi, better known as BOLA RAY CEO of Empire Entertainment is one of Ghana’s most renowned, pioneering radio and television personalities.

Over the years, he has developed into one of the nation’s foremost authorities in media management, business development and event production. He has become a poster boy for perseverance and discipline. As a visionary with a keen eye for talent, he inspires those that follow in his entrepreneurial, philanthropic and artistic footsteps.

Carl Shackleton, CEO/President of Ubuntu Enterprises LLC. is a seasoned professional in the music industry, with a career spanning over 25 years. He’s the creative dynamo behind House of Hitz, a prolific music production house known for its diverse array of projects. Shackleton’s portfolio ranges from the production of albums and EPs to scoring soundtracks for various film genres, including romantic comedies and urban films. His talent lies in his ability to customize each work to flawlessly align with a project’s specific needs.

Shackleton’s body of work is as diverse as the music industry itself. He scored the Jay Z and Dame Dash last film Death Of The Dynasty. He’s collaborated with Andre 3000 from Outkast. His work is showcased on many of today biggest stars projects, like Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, Dj Khaled, Brian Bond of Florida Georgia Line, Rhonda Smith, Prince, Usher, Fred Hammond, Yung Joc, Brandy, Kiki Wyatt just to name a few. Shackleton has also helped mold some today’s cutting edge international Like Wurld and multiple Grammy nominated and 2 African music award winner Manno Beats.

Shackleton is not just a composer, songwriter, engineer, record producer he is also prolific filmmaker with many festivals accolades under his belt. He is poised to introduce many up and coming stars like T.A.T Vybz.

Through this partnership, Empire Entertainment and Ubuntu Enterprises LLC. will undertake joint initiatives to foster and develop production training camps for young aspiring artists around the world. Such as, the up and coming group T.A.T Vybz. This endeavor will combine the unique strengths of both organizations to provide unparalleled opportunities for artists to thrive and create remarkable experiences for fans. This partnership is not just producing music—it’s shaping the future of the music industry.

The partnership is set to commence immediately, with plans already underway for a series of upcoming events, artist collaborations, and innovative music releases. Stay tuned for updates on Empire Entertainment and Ubuntu Enterprises LLC. respective websites and social media channels.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

The prayer warrior who busted the bird-turned-woman

How we 'arrested,' detained bird that turned into woman – Prayer warrior narrates

Sportsleading sports icon

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey to join Arsenal squad in USA - Report

Businessleading business icon

All 11 staff of Twitter Africa were dismissed following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover

Twitter sends poop emoji in response to CNN inquiry about dismissed Africa staff

Africaleading africa news icon

Gathering of the AU General Assembly | File photo

'We don't want charity' - African leaders call for reforms of international financial system

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng

Is Rev Victor Kusi Boateng a criminal parading as a man of God?