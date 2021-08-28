Bola Ray, Claudia Lumor, Jerry Adjorlolo among 2021 top 50 event influencers in Africa

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Ghana’s top Event Influencers including the CEO - EIB Network, Bola Ray, CEO - Rave Media Group, Rudy Kwakye, and Glitz Africa’s Claudia Lumor have been listed as part of the 2021 50 most prominent event influencers in Africa.



Listed in other categories are Joyce Aryee, Berla Mundi, Jerry Adjorlolo, James Ebo Whyte, Dentaa Amoateng and the late Emmanuel Yeboah Bobbie (Bob Pixel).



The “Top 50 Event Influencers” is a list compiled by Africa's fastest-growing Pan African Business Solutions and Events company, Impact Concept and Solution Africa (ICS Africa).



In partnership with leading PR, Research and Rating Organizations, Avance Media, the list will recognize, acknowledge, and honour event influencers across Africa for their independent contributions towards the development of the Event space on the continent.









These persons through their talent and expertise are being recognized as African event pacesetters to encourage major event game players and emerging ones to maintain excellence in creativity, innovation, as well as content and service delivery in the event industry.



The awardees who were selected by an astute board and select panel after months of monitoring and fulfilling all stipulated conditions have shown resilience, zeal and consistency despite the crippling effect of the coronavirus pandemic.



They were spread across eight categories including Event Organizers, Event DJs, Conference Speakers, Master of Ceremonies, Event Bloggers, Event Entertainers, Event photographers, and Event Designers/Stylists.



This year’s batch of honours will highlight the influence of top game-changers in the events industry in Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Other countries will follow in the subsequent years.







The criteria for Top 50 Influencers in Africa are:



- The event influencer must have a good digital presence.

- The event influencer must be of African descent.

- The event influencer must have been consistent in the event space for more than 5

years and still relevant in the industry.

- There should be no illegal tag or criminal record on the event influencer’s brand.

- They must have consistently been on major platforms in the past and currently.

- They are the go-to brand for major events in Africa.





Below are the names and recipients of the 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Event Influencers:



A. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Organizers:



1. Nat Kwabena Adisi (Empire Entertainment)

2. Beryl Agyekum Ayaba (Echo House)

3. Claudia Lumor (Glitz Africa)

4. Charter House (Theresa Ayoade)

5. Nabil Alhassan (Event Factory)

6. Rudy Kwakye (Rave Media Group)

7. Abdul Abullah (Culture Management Group)

8. Kojo Soboh (EMY Africa)

9. Dentaa Amoateng (GUBA)

10. Georgina Nettey (GNET Services)



B. Top Influential Ghanaian Event DJs:



1. DJ Vyrusky

2. Dj Black

3. Dj Mic Smith

4. DJ Mensa

5. DJ Switch



C. Top Influential Ghanaian Conference Speakers:



1. Kwame A.A. Opoku

2. Albert Ocran

3. Amos Kevin Annan

4. Joyce Aryee

5. James Ebo Whyte



D. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Bloggers:



1. Eugene Nkansah (Nkonkonsa)

2. Elorm Beenie (beeniewords.com)

3. Aaron Safohene Afful (Ronnie is Everywhere)

4. Felix Adomako Mensah (Zion Felix)

5. Kelvin Odonkor (Eventguide Africa)



E. Top Influential Ghanaian Master of Ceremonies:



1. Jerry Adjorlolo

2. Giovani Caleb

3. Berla Mundi

4. Kafui Dey

5. Anita Erskine



F. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Entertainers:



1. Sarkodie

2. Kuami Eugene

3. Shatta Wale

4. Stonebuoy

5. DKB

6. Clemento Suarez

7. Adina

8. Efya

9. Jacinta

10. Joe Mettle



G. Top Influential Ghanaian Event photographers:



1. Twinsdntbeg (Swag of Africa)

2. Senyuiedzorm Adadevor (Images Image)

3. Robert Abban (Rob Photography)

4. Sadiq More (Hype Lens Africa)

5. Emmanuel Yeboah Bobbie (Bob Pixel)



H. Top Influential Ghanaian Event Designers / Stylists:



1. Debra-Jane (Mahogany Events)

2. Gloria Buckman (PlanitEvent)

3. Madam Afi Amoro (Jandel)

4. Akua Afriyie Sarpong-Ayisa (Unique Floral)

5. Whitney Boakye (Innovations / Events WBM)