Bobrisky throws lavish housewarming party in ₦400 million mansion

Bobrisky claims her mansion cost ₦400 million



James Brown hails 'senior' colleague in crossdressing



Nigerian crossdresser throws a lavish party in Lagos



Nigerian social media star, Bobrisky, marked this year's Father's Day with the grand opening of her estimated 400 million naira mansion in the presence of friends and celebrities who had come to show love to this controversial crossdresser.



Although a man, Bob tagged as one of Nigeria's most-talked-about personalities prefers to be identified as a woman and is nicknamed 'Mummy of Lagos' based on her flashy lifestyle and display of wealth. Although many have questioned Bobrisky's source of money and funding, this influencer with a huge social media following continues to create 'pressure' online.



Hours to the grand opening of the mansion, Bob disclosed that she spent a fortune estimated at almost GH¢7,600,000 in acquiring the property in one of the 'expensive' communities in the country's capital.



"I bought myself a smart home. Dis is what a home of 400,000,000 in one of the best locations in Lagos," Bob disclosed to her 4.4 million Instagram followers.



The housewarming party witnessed the celebrant changing into three different asoebi outfits with a huge pink-themed cake to seal her milestone.



The likes of Mercy Eke, Khloe and a host of other Nigerian celebrities were present at the party to spray money on their 'successful' friend, Bob.



One of the country's crossdressers, James Brown, who has in the past been caught in a feud with Bob who is classified as her 'senior colleague' also sent a congratulatory message despite their differences.



There have been controversies surrounding the supposed 400 million naira mansion which some persons claim is on lease and not sold to Bob. The brand influencer managed to pull off a peaceful event on Sunday although the actual worth of the property has been questioned.



Check out the scenes from the party:







