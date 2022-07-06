Bobrisky replies fans who asked why he hasn’t moved into N400m mansion

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Following the housewarming party organized by crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has responded to critics who question why he is yet to move into his new mansion.



Bobrisky who is known to still be living in his old place said that the mansion belongs to him and can decide to move in at any time.



He made us believe that the house is still undergoing interior decoration.



Prior to this, the crossdresser has hinted that the mansion is worth N400 million.



Bobrisky urged his fans and followers not to rush him. He also mentioned that the cost of his interior design costs N80 million naira.



He said: “It’s my house. I don't have to rush it, It belongs to me. I don't pay any rent. I bought it with my money and I love luxury, I am a big fan of luxury. I cannot build that kind of house worth N400 million and I will now start rushing my interior. I don’t want to rush my interior, we are ordering the things we want to use, so just calm down, you guys should relax, don’t rush.”



Adding that;



“By the time I finish the interior decor, you people will open your mouth, you cannot close your mouth. You saw how I shut Instagram down during my housewarming? That is the same way I will shut down Instagram one more time when I finish the interior of that house.”