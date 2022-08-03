Bob Smith Junior claims he almost collapsed after hearing of Waakye’s death

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Veteran actor, Bob Smith Jnr, popularly known for his role in the movie "Diabolo,” has disclosed he almost lost consciousness after hearing about the passing of Prince Yawson, known in showbiz circles as Waakye.



Speaking on Hitz FM, the Diabolo actor narrated that he didn’t believe the sad news about his colleague until he saw his lifeless body at the hospital.



He added that it was at that moment that he almost fainted on the spot.



“Seriously, I nearly dropped, I nearly fainted, but I told myself it was not true. I knew he was ill. On Monday morning, he was rushed to the hospital. First, to Korle-Bu, there were no beds for him. He went to Ridge, but it didn't work, and they went to 37 with his fiancée.



“Incidentally, over there, they had a good reception. So, we all knew he was on admission and were preparing to go see him and see what we could do. We called a couple of friends. Normally, when it happens like this, you need a good amount of money.



“I couldn't believe it because I thought something could be done about it. I seriously couldn't believe it…[he broke down crying].” he narrated.



Meanwhile, the late Ghanaian veteran actor, Prince Yawson, was reported dead on August 2, 2022.



Actor Ekow Blankson told GhanaWeb that the late actor was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022, after suffering a mild stroke but there were no beds.



He added that it was through the intervention of someone they knew at 37 Military Hospital, that he was able to secure them a bed for the actor.



Unfortunately for Ghanaians, at 4 pm on Wednesday, he passed on.



Tributes from the likes of Andy Dosty, Van Vicker, and a host of other celebrities have been pouring in after the actor's passing.



