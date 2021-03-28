Bob Pixel wins posthumous Photographer of the Year award at maiden edition of EAAwards

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Celebrated and much-loved photographer, Bobbie Emmanuel, known commonly as Bob Pixel, was adjudged the Photographer of the Year at the maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards.



The posthumous award went to the famous photographer for his achievements in the area of photography and was received virtually by his wife.



Bob Pixel died on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from what has been described as aggressive coronavirus.



The Citi TV and Citi FM Entertainment Achievement Awards aims at celebrating entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art within a respective year.



It covers schemes such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.



Below is the full list of winners on the night:



Female Artiste – Adina



Male Artiste – Stonebwoy



Song of the Year – Open Gate



Album of the Year – Anloga Junction



Best Music Video – Inna Song



Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa



Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe



Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah



Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture



Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown



Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang



Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso



Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture



Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon



Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie



Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase



Even of the Year – Blacklove Concert



Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey



Stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah



Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez



Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel



Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories



Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown



Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs



Model of the Year – Gina Akala