Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bob Pixel wins posthumous Photographer of the Year award at maiden edition of EAAwards

Bob Pixel was a popular photographer whose work focused on showcasing the beauty of Ghana Bob Pixel was a popular photographer whose work focused on showcasing the beauty of Ghana

Celebrated and much-loved photographer, Bobbie Emmanuel, known commonly as Bob Pixel, was adjudged the Photographer of the Year at the maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards.

The posthumous award went to the famous photographer for his achievements in the area of photography and was received virtually by his wife.

Bob Pixel died on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from what has been described as aggressive coronavirus.

The Citi TV and Citi FM Entertainment Achievement Awards aims at celebrating entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art within a respective year.

It covers schemes such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

Below is the full list of winners on the night:

Female Artiste – Adina

Male Artiste – Stonebwoy

Song of the Year – Open Gate

Album of the Year – Anloga Junction

Best Music Video – Inna Song

Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa

Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe

Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang

Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon

Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie

Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase

Even of the Year – Blacklove Concert

Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey

Stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah

Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez

Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel

Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories

Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown

Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs

Model of the Year – Gina Akala

