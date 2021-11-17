Blow by blow account of what transpired between Nana Aba, Bridget Otoo, Serwaa Amihere and the cyberbully

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Bridget Otoo, a News Anchor on Metro TV, has been narrating vividly, what transpired between herself and two of her colleagues Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere when they confronted a cyberbully who was auditioning for GHOne's 'The Next TV Star' programme.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Otoo indicated that, the young man who goes by the name Journalist Albert was allowed by the panel to audition for the reality TV show before he was confronted.



She said the video that was released by her colleagues at GHOne is just a 5 to 10 min video edited from the whole audition that the cyberbully participated in and the video was released to counter what the guy said on Twitter after he participated in the show.



“First of all, he was done with the audition and before the audition, there were a lot of people there and he passed a remark that suggests he was running the reality showdown – how come we investigated him. We were judges in the room and two people came in and said, there is a gentleman there who was speaking ill of the show, so, they did not want the guy to audition at all.



“We asked who the person is and then we got his details and note him up. This was not even part of the audition and when he came, he said he wanted to be a political presenter,” Bridget Otoo narrated.



When asked by the host, Paul Adom-Otchere, whether the judges had a prejudicial position against the contestant, she said, no, “we allowed him to audition for his show and he was just not good, he couldn’t make the cut.”



She continued: “We asked him, who he is and he said he is a blogger, for which, and he mentioned the site and Serwaa said, this site, they have been peddling a lot of untruth about her. She [Serwaa Amihere] kept quiet and didn’t say anything.



“We looked it up and true, he said, he works there but he writes facts, so, Nana Aba Anamoah pulls one of his tweets up and asked if it is factual…It seems he is always targeting women [with his tweets].”



Bridget Otoo told Paul Adom-Otchere that Nana Aba Anamoah asked the young man if he would have been happy if similar things were said about his parents and he [cyberbully] responded that he has not insulted anybody’s mother before.



“Nana Aba said, I am a mother, my son sees this, he gets hurt by these things…,” she stressed.



Journalist Albert was humiliated when he auditioned for the 'The Next TV Star' on GHOne to be mentored by Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah who had previously been a victim of his constant bullying on Twitter.



Renowned broadcaster, Nana Aba who was a co-panellist called out Albert for spewing 'nonsense' on social media and also dared him to say it to her face.



“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? You sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” she told Albert during his audition.



