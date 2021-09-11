Bloggers' Forum: Zionfelix and baby mamas brouhaha

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Blogger ZionFelix has been the talk of town following news of him impregnating his girlfriend, Minalyn Lawani and one other woman, Erica Kyem.



The blogger has been the talk of blogs after his official post to announce the birth of his children from his two baby mamas.



On this episode of Bloggers' Forum, host Abrantepa and his guests, table major stories in the Ghanaian entertainment industry for a riveting discussion.



Also, dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has been called out by some industry players including music video director, David Nicol-Sey and 3Music, Sadiq Abdulai Abu over his comments on the large budget of some Ghanaian music videos and also the state of the industry which he claims has collapsed.



David described the "Dancehall King" as 'one big empty barrel'.



A host of events went gone down this week, join guests, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and Nana Yaw Wiredu as they address these issues.



Watch this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum below:





