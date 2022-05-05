Bloggers’ Forum: What to expect at 23rd VGMA scheduled for May 6 & 7

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Voting officially ends, artistes billed to perform unveiled; all set for the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. It’s Ghana’s biggest music weekend!



Happening at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on May 6 and 7, at 7 pm, musicians will be honoured for their works within the year under review amidst glitz and glamour.



The Industry Awards is scheduled for May 6 while the main event is slated for May 7.



The big question is what wins the most coveted award – Artiste of the Year? The topmost category has six nominees – Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Black Sherif and KiDi.



Last year’s edition which was held virtually saw Diana Hamilton walk home with the Artiste of the Year award, becoming the female first gospel musician to have won the category in the history of the scheme. She beat competition from Sarkodie, Adina, KiDi, Kuami Eugene and Medikal.



Many have however tipped KiDi and Black Sherif to win this year’s edition based on how exceptional they were the year under review.



One other category of interest is the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year which has eleven songs as nominees.



This edition of Bloggers’ Forum captures a preview of the event.



Enjoy the show below.



