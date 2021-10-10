Bloggers' Forum: Time with Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Rocky Dawuni is next on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV.



Host, Abrantepa spends time with the Ghanaian music icon, Rocky Dawuni on this episode for a riveting conversation.



The Reggae artiste released his maiden album in 1996, earned Best Reggae Album nomination at the Grammys with his 6th album in 2015. Six years on, he remains one of Ghana's biggest music exports! How has he been able to maintain relevance for the past 25 years? What needs to be done to elevate Ghana's music industry?



The show airs on Monday, October 11, 2021, at midday.



Watch the video below:



