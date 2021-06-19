Bloggers' Forum: Shatta Wale fights Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

This week on Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa sits with his guests to discuss matters relating to the arts and entertainment industry.



The previous week witnessed two industry players, Shatta Wale who is a Dancehall artiste clash with entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on a TV show which sparked huge conversation in the media.



Shatta Wale had accused Arnold Asamoah Baidoo of being disrespectful and needed an apology from him, which the entertainment pundit refused. Failing to apologize, Shatta Wale called the entertainment critic a ‘small boy’, which provoked Arnold to throw tantrums at the musician.



The two nearly fought on live TV but took the intervention of other pundits on the show to calm them, after which they both made peace.



However, in all these, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has been hailed for standing up to the controversial dancehall artiste.



Another issue that was tabled for discussion is the vetting of Deputy Minister for Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey.



The Deputy Minister nominee who was accompanied by some industry players to his vetting answered a number of tough questions worrying the Arts and Culture industry.



As to how he performed at his vetting, well the host, Abrantepa and his guests lay it bare on the Bloggers' Forum show.



