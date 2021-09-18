Bloggers' Forum: Shatta Wale drags 3Music Awards in the mud, Samini joins beef to support Sadiq

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reggae and dancehall musician, Samini, is the latest to accuse Shatta Wale of his wrongdoings in the music industry as many have described him as the "biggest problem" in the industry.



Shatta Wale, having confessed to being awarded 11 awards without merit, has been mocked by Samini. The SM Boss has alleged that the CEO of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq in 2019 handed him a total of 11 awards just to spite Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.



"Sadik do u remember telling me that the 3music awards u will give me 11 awards because Sarkodie and stone dey bore u. We didn’t do well but I am doing well by speaking the truth,” Shatta revealed in a tweet.



On this episode of Bloggers' Forum, sit-in host, Bernice Opare-Gyan and guests, table matters arising from Shatta's revelation and the rots in the entertainment industry.



Also, Psalm Adjeteyfio has received donations from benevolent individuals following his appeal for funds to pay his house rent.



Join regular guests, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and Nana Yaw Wiredu as they discuss major issues that made headlines in the entertainment industry.





