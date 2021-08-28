Bloggers' Forum: Sarkodie's 'cherish moment' comment, a gaffe or bitter truth?

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host, Abrantepa, and his panelists table rapper Sarkodie’s claim that ‘Ghanaians do not cherish moment’ for a riveting discussion on this week’s episode of Bloggers’ Forum on GhanaWeb TV.



Some entertainment critics have lashed out at the rapper following some utterance made in a radio interview in Nigeria as part of his Africa tour to promote his new album titled "No Pressure.”



"I could say I do get support from Ghanaians, just that they should really hold unto moments and cherish it,” said Sarkodie in an interview on The Beat FM on August 19.



Whereas some have sided with Ghana's most decorated artiste, others argue that he was out of context judging from the premium Ghanaians place on his act and craft.



Join Abrantepa and his guests, Columnist, Nenebi Tony and Creative Director of OnePlay Africa, Nana Yaw Wiredu as they dissect Sarkodie's claim as well as rapper Amerado who has offered an apology to Patapaa for disrespecting his brand.



Also, comments from Gospel music, Empress Gifty who has educated men on how to handle the breast of their female partners among other trending news is under discussion on this episode of Bloggers' Forum.



Watch the video below:





