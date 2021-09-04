Bloggers' Forum: Movie producer 'cries' over money

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abrantepa sits with his able panelists, Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, to discuss art and entertainment-related issues.



This week’s episode focuses on the amount of money television stations pay movie producers to show their content. The host and his regular panelists are joined by Atta Boakye, a movie producer, who has two titles to his credit.



Atta Boakye’s movies were released in 2013 and 2017 and has since not produced movies again. Having invested thirty thousand Ghana cedis, he could not break even hence his inability to produce again. Regardless, he is not relenting in his efforts to stage a comeback.



His movie was ‘sold’ to a television station without his knowledge, he says, and the amount involved is nothing to write home about. Atta is unhappy that his colleagues have refused to value their works as they keep selling content for as low as a hundred Ghana cedis to television stations.



The way forward?



A spotlight would also be put on the Stonebwoy-GHAMRO clash as well as Fella Makafui’s birthday wishes to her daughter who turned a year old.



As usual, Amma Broni has got you covered with titbits in the world of showbiz.



Watch the show below.



