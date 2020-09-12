Entertainment of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Bloggers' Forum: Meet the journalist who investigated and exposed Dr. UN

play videoDr. Kwame Fordjour, organiser of the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards

It’s a puzzle that has not been unraveled yet – how one Dr. Kwame Fordjour managed to honour some prominent Ghanaian personalities including BET Award winner Sarkodie; Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu; and 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin with his fake award scheme.



Under the guise of working with the United Nations and the prestigious legacy of Dr Kofi Annan, he was able to organize an awards ceremony, presented trophies and citations to over 20 accomplished Ghanaian personalities who he described as having achieved extraordinary feats in their endeavors.



Both the Kofi Annan Foundation and the United Nations (UN) whom Dr. Fordjour claims to be working ‘around’ have dissociated themselves from the award.



In the last couple of years, Dr. Fordjour has been giving some public figures the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards plaques and citations until a journalist Abdul Karim Ibrahim blew his cover this month.



The journalist through his investigative lens discovered that Fordjour had no association with the UN nor the Kofi Annan Foundation as he had made award recipients and a section of the public believe.



On this episode of GhanaWeb TV's entertainment review show Bloggers' Forum, host Abrantepa speaks to Abdul Karim Ibrahim on how he investigated the matter.



Also on the show are able panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nenebi Tony for a dispassionate analysis of the development.



Watch the show below:





