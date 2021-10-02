Bloggers' Forum: LilWin fights juju allegations against him with scriptures, Nana Ampadu passes on

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, woke up to the news of the demise of legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.



Though his demise came as a surprise, he is being celebrated for all the good work he did.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama, Sarkodie, Patapaa, and a host of many industry players have sent out their tributes to the "Dwomtofohene".



Also up for discussion on this episode of Bloggers’ Forum, Kumawood's LilWin has responded to Big Akwes’ juju allegations against him with a bible scripture.



Watch this week's episode of the show with sit-in host, Bernice Owusuwaa Opare Gyan and her guests Tilly Akua Nipaa and Vida Adutwumwaa.



Watch the video below:



