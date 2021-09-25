Bloggers' Forum: Kumawood's LilWin, Dr Likee 'fight' over legendary status

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadjo Nkansah also known as LilWin, has asked his critics to stop comparing YouTube sensation, Dr Likee to him.



According to LilWin, the achievements he has chalked in the entertainment industry all these years make him a legend.



While Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, is officially yet to respond to LilWin, other Kumawood actors like Dabo, Oboy Siki and Nhyiraba Kojo has jumped to his defence.



They have advised LilWin to accept that, his time is over, Dr Likee is now the person reigning as the King of the movie industry.



Also, Kofi Kinaata has rejected this legendary title, according to him, he is still a baby trying to make it.



