Bloggers' Forum: Kuami Eugene, KiDi's historic performance at Indigo at the O2

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kuami Eugene, KiDi's historic performance at Indigo at the O2

KiDi and Kuami Eugene performed to a cheering crowd play videoKiDi and Kuami Eugene performed to a cheering crowd

Lynx Entertainment hitmakers, Kuami Eugene and KiDi, made history on Ghana's Independence Day Celebration at the O2 Indigo Arena.

The duo with the support of Kwabena Kwabena, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others lifted Ghana's flag high with their outstanding performance.

The 2,800 capacity auditorium was filled to the brim on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

The industry is also lost DJ Rab on the same day. Reggie Rockstone, Elorm Beenie, Sarkodie, and other stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Sit-in host, Bernice Opare Gyan and her guests, Tilly Akua Nipaa and Alexander Abakah discuss these on this week’s episode of Bloggers’ Forum.