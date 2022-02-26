Bloggers' Forum: Empress Gifty's $40,000 video, Celestine & Dela's reaction

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, host, Abrantepa and his guests take a look at the money artistes eject in producing visuals for their music videos with a focus on the $40,000 Empress Gifty splashed on her latest project.



According to the gospel musician, the cost of putting together a video for her single, 'Eye Woaa' didn't come easy as she was looking for a solid production, reason why she spent $40,000 on the music video.



But some musicians including gospel act, Celestine Donkor and songstress, Dela, have asserted that they would have invested that cash into a business that they believe will be more profitable.



“Why would I use $40,000 to shoot a music video at my age and at this stage of my career in Ghana? ... If I had $40,000, I’d help grow the economy by investing in something that would create jobs. Like a biscuit factory, like alewa factory or something," said Dela in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty.



Join Abrantepa and his guests, Columnist, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng and Writer, Nenebi, as they delve into the instances artistes have quoted huge amounts of money invested into their production as well as the eyebrows raised in some of these instances based on the quality of the supposed big-budget videos.



Watch Bloggers' Forum below:



