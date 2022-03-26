Bloggers’ Forum: Controversy rocks 23rd VGMA, all set for 3Music Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abrantepa with his panelists, Nenebi Tony and Vida Adwutwumwaa Boateng analyse the nominees for the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as well as the journey so far for 3Music Awards.



The announcement of the list of nominees for the 2022 edition of VGMA has been met with concerns with some stakeholders questioning the exclusion of some musicians from some categories.



The most-talked about is the Artiste of the Year category which has Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, King Promise and Black Sherif. Some, including broadcasters, Abeiku Santana and Nana Aba Anamoah, have argued that Kofi Kinaata deserved a nomination in the topmost category on the basis that he performed considerably well within the year under review. A case has also been made in favour of Fameye.



But Head of Communications at Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has said while he acknowledges the work Fameye and Kofi Kinaata did within the year under review, the Artiste of the Year category was very competitive, stressing that there are only six spots.



“It’s a basket of names you’ll have with different reasons, arguments to support why they deserve to be in the top six”, Mr Klah said on Hitz FM. “After all the deliberations, debate and the back and forth, only six were selected to make the cut. Unfortunately, those other names couldn’t make it. Not that they didn’t work; they worked. What it means is that the space is very competitive.”



3Music Awards comes off on Saturday, March 26, 2022. How prepared are organisers? What should patrons, viewers expect?



