Bloggers’ Forum: A conversation with Rocky Dawuni

He has released seven albums with the sixth earning him Best Reggae Album nomination at the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards, making him the first nominee for Ghana.



Since forming a music band ‘Local Crisis’ during his days at the University of Ghana through to releasing his first album ‘The Movement’ in 1996 to his latest EP ‘Voice of Bunbon’ which has ‘Woara’, a song that explores the foundations of Ghanaian Highlife music, Rocky Dawuni has been regarded as a music icon.



He sits with Abrantepa, host of GhanaWeb TV’s entertainment review show Bloggers’ Forum for a conversation on industry-related issues.



Rocky Dawuni touches on how artistes can remain relevant, how Ghana music has fared outside the borders of the country as well as mechanisms that need to be put in place for musicians to receive deserved royalties.



Before his session, the ever-witty Amma Broni shares with viewers showbiz stories that made headlines in the last couple of days as she comes up with the segment ‘Nkommo Wo Ho’.



Regular panelists Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng as usual will dissect these topics with their thought-provoking analysis.



Enjoy the show below.



