Bloggers’ Forum: 23rd VGMA – The good, the bad, the ugly

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

It was a night of glitz and glamour as celebrities and fans assembled at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre for the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Being the industry’s biggest music weekend, the event held on May 6 and 7 saw KiDi walk home with five awards including the coveted Artiste of the Year with Black Sherif grabbing the Best New Artiste of the Year and one other.



Black Sherif was one of the musicians to have received their first-ever VGMA plaque since the inception of the scheme. Fameye picked two awards - Best Afropop Music of the Year/ Songwriter of the Year – while Sefa of Black Avenue Muzik won the Best Afrobeats Song the Year.



Lyrical Joe beat top contender Amerado for the Best Rap Performance award while Bosom P-Yung and Joshua Moszi won Best Video of the Year and Instrumentalist of the Year respectively.



There were also performances from Stonebwoy whose return to the VGMA was epic having received three wards.



In this episode of Bloggers’ Forum, Abrantepa and his able panelists - Romeo and Blakk Pepper - analyze the two-day event.



