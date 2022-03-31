You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 31Article 1504097

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Blockhead’ Ghanaian leaders must be lined up and flogged publicly - Ex Doe

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian artiste, Ex Doe Ghanaian artiste, Ex Doe

‘Daavi Mede Kuku’ hitmaker, Ex-Doe has blamed leaders in Ghana for the sufferings in the country irrespective of the highly endowed natural resources.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, Ex Doe said most of the current leaders have blockheads and ought to be given serious strokes of canes.

“We have gold, we have timber, we have bauxite, aluminum, cocoa, and yet we are suffering in this country this means our leaders are blockheads.

“We ought to line up all our leaders and give them some serious strokes of canes…that is all our past leaders with the exception of Kwame Nkrumah.

“We have to lock up all our current leaders in prison for them to know that they came to only enrich themselves and have mismanaged our resources," he said

Most Ghanaians continue to complain about the worsening economic situation in the country with fuel prices, exchange rates and commodity prices on the ascendency.

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment