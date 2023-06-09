‘Block-headed, idolator Ajagurajah is only an expert in cooking, chewing cow meat' – Diana Asamoah fumes

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has berated Ajagurajah Movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, over what she describes as forcing his controversial tenets and practices, down the throats of Christians.



Prophet Ajagurajah made an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz where he made some submissions on his beliefs, some of which were challenged by the panellists and netizens on social media.



He spoke about his conversion from being a pastor to a spiritualist, practising polygamy among others, whiles quoting the Bible to back each of his claims.



However, Diana Asamoah, has disclosed that she has since been furious and disgusted after listening to his utterances filled with what she described as jokes and deceit.



According to her, Prophet Ajagurajah has proven beyond words that he isn’t abreast with the Bible adding that he is an idolator.



In a discussion on AngelFM, Diana Asamaoh slammed Prophet Ajagurajah, stating that his only field of expertise is cooking and eating.



“Ajagurajah is a block-headed person who only takes delight in fornication and all sorts of sin. His expertise is cooking and eating. Cooking and eating cow meat. I have mentioned his name, he can choose to insult me and I don’t care. When I see people throw dust in the eyes of Christians, then I get angry. I have been angry since last week Saturday. Everything that I see around him including his chair belongs to a certain god. He is practising idolatry. Who told you Ajagurajah knows God? He only knows his gods; he doesn’t know God. He doesn’t know the Bible,” she fumed.



She however encouraged his followers to flee from him in order not to be further brainwashed.



“Stop following him because he is practising occultism. Read and study the Bible so you don’t get influenced,” she stated.



Watch the video below:











EB/FNOQ