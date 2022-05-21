Blind actor William Addo gets help of GH¢15,000 from NLA

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarko, Contributor

Veteran actor William Addo gets help of GH¢15,000 from the Good Causes Foundation of the National Lotteries Authority.



The actor popularly known as Akpatse has been blind for ten years after he was diagnosed of glaucoma. He has also been off electricity supply for five years due to his inability to pay his accumulated debt of GH¢5,000.



After his predicament took him off the silver screens and rendered him jobless, the thespian relocated to his village, Tefle in the Volta Region where he lives in total darkness with his children.



Good Causes Foundation of the National Lotteries Authority has given the veteran who featured in the company’s commercials many years a fresh start with GH¢15,000 after a story by MzGee detailed the current state of the actor.



The coordinator of the Good Causes Foundation, National Lotteries Authority, Ama Frimpong, during the presentation of the cheque to William Addo through MzGee said the gesture was a mandate of her department.



“The Good Causes Foundation thought this is someone who has served his nation well. At a point, he had a relationship with the NLA so this what the Good Causes Foundation is all about; helping the aged, orphans, the vulnerable and marginalized in society”.



The money is to cater for the payment of debt to ECG, fixing the old wiring system of his home in Tefle in the Volta Region, reconnection of electricity to his households and his upkeep till the foundation pays him an official visit.



“…What we will do is that we will go to Tefle with MzGee as a follow up soon. We will like to get there and see that there is light in the house and the reason the money was given was put to that use," Mr. Frimpong noted.