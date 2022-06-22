Blessing Okoro undergoes liposuction surgery after condemning it

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has shared a video of her liposuction journey.



Blessing CEO as she is commonly referred to has always been known to condemn plastic surgery.



In one of her videos, she described women who engage in liposuction surgeries as people who lack confidence and are lazy to work out.



However, Blessing took to her social media page to share videos of herself at the hospital about to undergo her surgery and the aftermath.



She also shared an old picture where she posed by the pool as she said goodbye to her old body.



She wrote:



"Goodbye to my old body... I love you so much and I sure rocked you effortlessly. Thanks for carrying my two boys. Thanks for the beautiful scars. Thanks for all the confidence."







