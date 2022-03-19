Blame yourselves for voting for leaders who have wasted our resources – KK Fosu

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Recently, Ghana celebrated her 65th independence anniversary but many are those who have said there’s nothing worth celebrating in these hardships and sufferings.



Popular artiste and rapper, Kwaw Kese also expressed his sadness about the state of Ghana and claims that the country has failed its citizens due to the lack of some basic amenities.



However, veteran musician, KK Fosu has said Ghanaians should rather blame themselves for voting for leaders who have wasted all our resources for their personal gain.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, KK Fosu was asked if there’s anything worthy of celebrating after 65 years of abject poverty and hopelessness.



He answered, “I celebrated Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary because I’m still alive but some people ask what is there to celebrate in these suffering and hardships."



“Our leaders have wasted everything already so we shouldn’t blame them but we have to blame ourselves because we used our thumbs to go and vote for them into power,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.