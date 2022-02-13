Blame hunger and poverty for ritual killings, not Nollywood – Yul Edochie

Movies of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted after the House of Representatives blamed Nollywood for the rising cases of ritual killings in Nigeria.



The House of Reps, at the plenary on Wednesday, February 9, had claimed that the Nigerian movie industry plays a major role in the surge in ritual killing cases, and called for the declaration of a state of emergency to address the menace.



Reacting to this, Yul took to his Instagram story to state that poverty and hunger should be blamed, not Nollywood. According to him, Nollywood only portrays things that are already happening in society.



He further advised the Federal Government to fix the country and ritual killings will be a thing of the past.



He wrote: “From when I was a kid in the eighties, I started hearing about ritual killing in Nigeria. Then, there was no Nollywood. Hunger and poverty make people to do crime. No, be Nollywood cause am. Nollywood is only showing what happens in society. Nigerians are wallowing in extreme poverty. A hungry man is an angry man.



“Fix the country and crime will go away. Don’t blame Nollywood.”



