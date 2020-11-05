Entertainment of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Blame Ghanaians for the trend of negative stories not bloggers - Sammy Kay

Blogger Sammy Kay

Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards Blogger of the year, Samuel Kumah popularly known as Sammy Kay, has stated that Ghanaians are to blame for the trend of negative stories and not bloggers.



Citing examples to support his assertion, during an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's ‘Best Entertainment’ show, the ‘go online’ blogger explained that Ghanaians are hypocrites and this is because these same people who will rant and condemn sex videos will turn around and ask for links to view the same video they are talking against.



He further stated that negative stories trend on its own and as a business person now the fact that he does a positive story and does not trend does not mean he will stop doing it.



Sammy Kay who does music as well has released a banging track titled “Poverty”. The song is a motivation to the youth, thus to restore hope to the hopeless on the street.



Watch video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.