Blame Blakk Cedi and Kelvyn Boy for OV’s woes – Ayisha Modi

A few days ago, a video of a former winner of MTN Hitz maker and former signee of Burniton Music Group, OV real name Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, surfaced online and in the video, the talented musician was seen in a worrying state based on her physical look, this had many netizens giving a different opinion on her looks.



Well, Stonebwoy’s biggest fan, arguably, Ayisha Modi has had a bite on OV’s situation and has blame Kelvyn Boy and Blakk Cedi for OV’s woes.



Speaking in an interview with Kwesi Aboagye on Tuesday’s edition of Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review Show’ monitored by sammykaymedia.com, Ayisha Modi disclosed that OV was influenced by Kelvyn and Blakk Cedi to exit Stonebwoy’s label.



Ayisha Modi revealed that OV’s behaviour changed after Stonebwoy sack his former prodigy and manager.



According to Ayisha, she recalled a video that Kelvyn Boy did with OV after they performed at an event together and after she sighted the video, she sent it to OV’s mother and her reply was that Stonebwoy would not be happy if sights the video.



Ayisha disclosed that she was working on something for OV but as naive as she was she allowed herself to be influenced by Kelvyn Boy and Blakk Cedi who were leaving Burniton Music Group.



She added that she recall the insult OV hurled at her when they spoke to her on phone some time back and revealed that Blakk Cedi cooked a story for OV to believe that an investor from abroad was about to manage her so she wouldn’t need any support from her or Stonebwoy.



This notwithstanding, Ayisha Modi revealed that she is ever ready to help OV to come out from her predicament if she avails herself.



