Blakk Rasta throws jabs at Cameroonian president ‘Paul Biya’ in new song

Ghanaian reggae star, Blakk Rasta, popularly known for his outspokenness, has composed a song for Cameroonian President, Paul Biya, for the atrocities he is causing individuals of Cameroon.



As per the artiste, his song exposes the evil actions of the president who has been in power since 1982 while terrorising his citizens and keeping them in outright servitude.



He added that while Paul Biya remains the only president in history to rule his country from Switzerland, using his thugs to do his dirty work, he still fights to remain in power.



Before the 'Barack Obama' artiste delivered his 'Bwoy Biya' melody on November 9, 2022, he had released 'Daaro' while delivering another single, 'Fatima'.



While these melodies vary in tunes and beats, he seizes the opportunity to excite admirers of different music with some fervor.



Blakk Rasta, known officially as Abubakar Ahmed, is known for some of the controversial statements he makes when given the platform and is the host for ‘The Black Pot’.







