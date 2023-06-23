You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 23Article 1791212

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Blakk Rasta teasingly names Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s sex position that resulted in the pregnancy

Blakk Rasta is a radio presenter, pundit cum musician play videoBlakk Rasta is a radio presenter, pundit cum musician

Popular media personality, Blakk Rasta, has waded into the ongoing buzz surrounding Yvonne Nelson and Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie’s escapade.

Social media has since been inundated with reactions following Yvonne Nelson’s disclosure about how Sarkodie impregnated and abandoned her, amidst other damning allegations.

However, sharing his thoughts on the issue in a satirical manner, Blakk Rasta has claimed that he suspects that the two adopted the doggy-style sex position during their bedroom escapades.

Yvonne Nelson said their relationship wasn’t serious. This was 13 years ago. She said she was drawn to music and gravitated towards Sarkodie. In her book, she said she got closer and they started talking and they had that doggystyle. In fact, Sarkodie does not even like missionary style, he likes doggy style. And the doggystyle resulted in a pregnancy. When they tested it it was boom! It was locked,” he established during his show on 3FM.

Mimicking what he described as Sarkodie’s possible response at that time, he said,

“When she told Sarkodie about the pregnancy, he said (rapping the response), “Huh! You know I live with my mother so abort it.”

He has however advised against individuals against what he described as the unnecessary attacks thrown at Yvonne Nelson, adding that, no one is without sin.

“Many are the first that are ready to throw stones. Cast the first stone if you’re without sin…looking at Yvonne Nelson’s story she has gone through a lot of heartbreak. today many would cast the stone but if I were you, I’ll embrace her,” he stated.





